Three syringes were found inside the inmate’s rectum. Not mine, he said

A Florida man picked up on a drug charge arrest warrant Friday brought some extra junk in his trunk to Pinellas County jail, authorities say.
As 40-year-old Wesley Scott’s arrest affidavit says, “while being strip searched [Scott] removed three syringes from his rectum and provided them to Deputy Andrews. [Scott] stated that he found them and that they were not his.”
Scott remains in Pinellas County Jail on charges of possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell, possession of drugs without a prescription, possession of marijuana .and introducing contraband into a county detention facility.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments