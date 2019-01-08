Crime

Three syringes were found inside the inmate’s rectum. Not mine, he said

By David J. Neal

January 08, 2019 10:32 AM

Insulin syringes
Insulin syringes Getty Images/iStockphoto
Insulin syringes Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Florida man picked up on a drug charge arrest warrant Friday brought some extra junk in his trunk to Pinellas County jail, authorities say.

As 40-year-old Wesley Scott’s arrest affidavit says, “while being strip searched [Scott] removed three syringes from his rectum and provided them to Deputy Andrews. [Scott] stated that he found them and that they were not his.”

Scott remains in Pinellas County Jail on charges of possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell, possession of drugs without a prescription, possession of marijuana .and introducing contraband into a county detention facility.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  