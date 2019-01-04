‘Murder on my Mind’ rapper YNW Melly arrested on drug charges in Florida

Despite some pesky legal issues, YNW Melly is optimistic he’ll still be able to kick off his tour Feb. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Florida rapper was arrested Thursday on two misdemeanor drug charges.
The native of Gifford, Florida (population: 10,000), who was born Jamell Maurice Demons, is in custody at the Lee County Jail in central Florida.
On his Twitter and Instagram, the 19-year-old, whose idol is Michael Jackson, posted his smiling mug shot, telling his 691,000 followers: “Free Melvin [his nickname]. I’ll be out before my tour.”
Jail records show that the “Murder on my Mind” singer faces one count of possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and one count of possession of drug equipment.
This isn’t the teenager’s first run-in with law enforcement. He was arrested twice last summer on similar marijuana possession charges, according to Lee County court records.
In a September interview with hip-hop publication XXL Magazine Melly said his secret to success partially came from learning from other rappers’ negative experiences: “I recognize talent. Don’t get me wrong, all these rappers got talent. But I know where they made they mistakes. ... I’m not making the mistakes they made.”
His tour is set to hit Miami on Feb. 20 at downtown club The Ground.
