Crime

Shootout between officers and two armed men sends two to the hospital

By Howard Cohen

January 04, 2019 07:53 AM

Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

A warehouse was the setting for an early morning shootout between Hialeah police and two armed men.

Hialeah police spokesman Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said officers returned fire after being fired upon by two armed subjects who were wanted for numerous armed robberies. Miami-Dade police also went to the scene.

The 2:10 a.m. Friday incident happened in the area of Northwest 29th Court and 76th Street.

The two men were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officers weren’t injured.

Rodriguez said the investigation is ongoing and more details would be forthcoming.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  