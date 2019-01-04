Shootout between officers and two armed men sends two to the hospital

A warehouse was the setting for an early morning shootout between Hialeah police and two armed men.
Hialeah police spokesman Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said officers returned fire after being fired upon by two armed subjects who were wanted for numerous armed robberies. Miami-Dade police also went to the scene.
The 2:10 a.m. Friday incident happened in the area of Northwest 29th Court and 76th Street.
The two men were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officers weren’t injured.
Rodriguez said the investigation is ongoing and more details would be forthcoming.
