A 78-year-old Florida man accused of threatening David Hogg’s mother faces federal judge

A 78-year-old Sunrise man faces a judge in a Fort Lauderdale court Friday morning on federal charges that he sent a threat, by mail, to Parkland high school activist David Hogg’s mother.

A federal grand jury charged that Warren Stanley Bond “knowingly and willfully” used the United States Postal Service to send an undated letter on or about June 22 addressed to “R.B.” at a Parkland address. The letter contained “a threat to injure the person of R.B. and of another,” U.S. District Court documents read.

R.B. is Rebecca Boldrick, Hogg’s mother.

The grand jury filed its charges on Dec. 13. Bond was arrested Thursday on charges of mailing a threatening communication, a federal felony that could lead to five years in a prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to NBC 6 investigative reporter Tony Pipitone, who first reported the story, Bond’s letter to Boldrick read: “Keep F------ with the NRA and you will be DOA.”

The words were typed in a large black font on a white letter-sized sheet of paper, Pipitone reported.

78-year-old admitted he sent @davidhogg111 family anonymous letter: "Keep f---ing with the NRA and you'll be DOA." He is now in federal custody without bond. https://t.co/46tgRCSNOu — Tony Pipitone (@TonyNBC6) December 20, 2018

Bond allegedly told Broward Sheriff’s Office and Postal Inspector investigators, “Yep! That is exactly what I told her, and you know what, I believe it today.”

Hogg, 18, who catapulted to national attention along with several fellow Stoneman Douglas students after the mass shooting at his school on Valentine’s Day sent a tweet to his 910,000 Twitter followers on Friday: “The laws that the Students from Parkland got passed last February just saved the life of everyone in my family. Gun laws work.”

Hogg referenced state laws, which would not have a bearing on federal laws.

The man (former NRA member) now faces 5 years in jail and up to a $250,000 fine.



Thank you to the United States Postal inspector and law enforcement for catching this life threatening NRA member. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 20, 2018

Hogg also sent a tweet directed at syndicated radio host Dana Loesch that read, “this is what happens when the leadership of your organization (@TedNugent) calls for violence against individuals who have different opinions.”