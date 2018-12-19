Two exes fought about their cat, then things escalated — with a chair

The call came in to the Pensacola Police Department around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. It was about a disturbance in the backyard of a home.
According to a police report, an officer encountered a woman by the garage running from his direction toward a nearby storage shed.
He was able to chase her down and detain the woman, later identified as Christy Smith, 39.
She told the cop that she had gone to the house to the talk to her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Story, about the cat they used to have together.
Story currently lives at the home with his new wife, Cindy Newberry, whom Smith stated was the reason she split with Story in the first place.
The resident told the officer that he and Smith had been texting about their former pet and that Smith threatened to come over. Story said he advised his ex against doing that, but shortly after, heard banging on his door. Story said that Smith was using a chair to beat down the door, causing the chair to break.
Once inside, Story says Smith attacked him with the broken chair, hitting him in the head approximately six times, according to police.
The arrest affadavit says the victim had a headache as well as “numerous abrasions on his face, neck and arms,” but refused medical treatment.
“Smith had no visible injuries,” said the report, which added that there was about $220 in damage to the property.
The suspect was arrested and charged with domestic battery and criminal mischief and taken to Escambia County Jail on $2,500 bond.
