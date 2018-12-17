His version of a value meal? Drugs for food at the McDonald’s drive-thru, cops say

Maybe he’ll use the munchies defense?
A Florida man was arrested early Sunday after a manager alerted police about a patron who ordered fast food from the drive-thru. When it came time to pay, he offered narcotics instead of money, deputies say.
According to an arrest report from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Port St Lucie police responded to a call about a “suspicious person” at a McDonald’s.
The report says that Anthony Gallagher rolled up to the drive-thru window at around 1:45 a.m in a four-door gray Pontiac sedan.
“When the subject was advised of the amount of money he owed for his order, he produced a clear plastic bag that contained a green leafy substance and offered to provide him marijuana in exchange for the food.”
The employee denied the customer’s request. That’s when Gallagher reportedly pulled out of the drive-thru and parked in the restaurant parking lot.
When cops arrived, Gallager was nowhere to be found, according to the report.
But he must have been hungry. Because the arrest affadavit says that while police were still on the property, Gallagher returned.
The manager identified the suspect and the car, which had a “heavy odor of cannabis,” as well as a surfboard protruding through the rear window.
Cops patted down Gallagher, who had a clear bag of a green, leafy substance in his pocket. A field test revealed it was cannabis. In total, Gallagher had 11.6 grams of cannabis.
During their interaction, the officer noted Gallagher’s speech to be “slurred” and his movements were “slow and uncoordinated.” In addition, the individual seemed to have conjunctivitis, or “pink eye,” and his pupils were dilated.
A search of the “excessively dirty” vehicle revealed trash and food such as “molded chicken wings” and tossed French fries all over the floorboard. Aside from loose cannabis in the center console, no additional items of contraband were found, the report said.
The cop then told the suspect he was initiating an independent DUI investigation to which Gallager stated, “I am not drunk.”
He was arrested on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.
