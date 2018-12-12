Video shows a Miami Beach cop knock out an unarmed black man at a restaurant

A Miami Beach cop is asking the city for whistle-blower protection after releasing a cellphone video that shows another cop knocking out an unarmed black man with a vicious sucker punch.
Miami Beach Police Officer Frederick Dominguez released a body cam video of the incident that took place at the Pelican Hotel on Miami Beach on Dec. 3. In the video, officers are seen standing around a menu stand when a man named Lowell Poitier Jr., 35, approaches and seems to grab something off the top of the stand.
A voice is heard saying “watch yourself bud” a couple of times before Poitier responds, “what? what?”
Then the officer, identified as Adriel Dominguez, slams his right fist into Poitier’s face, knocking him out.
Frederick Dominguez, who is not related to the officer who threw the punch, was not at the scene that night but obtained a copy of the video, said his attorney Michael Pizzi. Frederick Dominguez, a 12-year veteran of the Miami Beach force, believes the department is pushing fellow cops to be too aggressive, Pizzi said.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Pizzi, who is asking the city for whistle-blower protection for his client. “It’s outrageous behavior. It’s an assault in broad daylight.”
Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates said he’d just seen the video Wednesday morning — nine days after the incident. Oates said it appeared someone had used a cell phone to record the body cam footage off another screen.
“I’ve already referred it to internal affairs to investigate,” he said.
According to police reports filed after the incident, cops were called to the hotel at 826 Ocean Dr. at 9:20 p.m., after a witness claimed Poitier was acting irate and refusing to leave. The man, according to witness, was calling two women “f***ing gringas,” the arrest report said. “Gringas” is a Spanish word meaning white women.
Police officers said when they approached Poitier, he acted agitated, called them “crackers” and “appeared as if he wanted to challenge” the authority of one cop, the report said.
The arrest report said Poitier said “what, what” and “clenched his fist, took a fighting stance and leaned into” Adriel Dominguez’s face. The report said Adriel Dominguez, fearing for his safety, struck the man with his fist.
The video appears to contradict the official account, showing the officer pulling Poitier toward him with his left hand while cold-cocking him with his right hand.
Poitier suffered a cut lip and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment. He was charged with misdemeanor assault on a police officer, resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct. . He has since been released on bond. He is listed as homeless and could not be immediately reached for comment.
Comments