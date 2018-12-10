Have you seen a man with a yellow Mohawk? Police say he opened fire on his mom’s home.

A mother told Hialeah police Monday that a bullet grazed her arm when her son fired several shots through the window of her home, according to the department.
Late Monday night, Hialeah police put out a flier looking for Jonathan De Paz, 22. De Paz, police said, has a distinctive look — a yellow Mohawk.
Police say the domestic shooting happened early Monday evening at 859 East 23rd St..
“The victim told officers, that she was involved in a heated argument with her son,” the department said in a news release.
The woman, who was not identified, was treated at the scene by the Hialeah Fire Department.
Anyone with information on De Paz is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).
