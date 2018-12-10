He walked into a McDonald’s and snatched her purse. Then he ran her over, video shows

A violent scene played out last week at a McDonald’s in Okeechobee, Florida.
Newly released surveillance video from the restaurant shows a slim, tall man with a baseball cap and shorts enter and casually walk over to a table with two women having dinner in a booth. The man plucks the purse sitting next to one woman with her back to the camera, and walks out with it.
The video then shows the woman following the man out to his car, a silver hatchback, which is parked in a handicapped spot in front.
She opens the passenger side door, ostensibly to confront him or get her bag back. The driver then pulls out of the space, running over the woman in the process.
Injured, she lies on the ground flat and motionless as people begin to gather around her.
Okeechobee police issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for the purse snatcher, and tips reportedly came flooding in on social media after the video was posted.
Cops were later contacted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect was in their county, about 100 miles north in the city of Deltona, requesting to be turned in.
Charles Alton Stratton Jr., 50, of Okeechobee, was arrested on Saturday, and faces charges of robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery with a vehicle.
The woman’s condition and identity were still unknown Monday.
Comments