Former All-Pro Oakland Raiders lineman arrested on cocaine charges, records show

The former All-Pro Oakland Raiders offensive lineman who has a history of arrests in South Florida is behind bars again — this time on charges of cocaine possession, jail records show.
Barret Robbins, 45, was arrested Tuesday in Pompano Beach and was being held Wednesday at the North Broward Bureau on charges of cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
An arrest report was not available Wednesday night.
Robbins’ arrest, first reported by talk show host Andy Slater, comes about two years after Robbins was involved in a bizarre, violent incident in Boca Raton.
Police at the time said Robbins, who is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs well over 350 pounds, repeatedly punched two women outside the Best Western hotel on North Federal Highway in Boca Raton. He was charged with two counts of felony battery and was later convicted, records show. He served 267 days in jail and paid about $1,000 in fines.
Robbins, who has depression and bipolar disorder, made headlines in 2005 when he was found hiding in a bathroom of a Miami Beach building by three officers. The encounter turned into a violent struggle that ended with Robbins being shot by an officer. The officers were also injured.
He faced a number of charges including attempted murder on an officer. He was convicted and he served five years in prison, records show.
The football’s player’s troubles began about a year after he was drafted when he was found disoriented in a hotel. Two days before the Raiders were set to play in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, Robbins disappeared, causing him to be benched. He was eventually cut from the team after testing positive for the steroid THG.
