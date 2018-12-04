YMCA counselor posed as a girl on Snapchat — and extorted teen boy for sex, cops say

Miami-Dade police detectives have arrested a YMCA counselor they say threatened to release nude photos of a teenage boy unless he had sex with him.
Joseph Garcia, 18, was arrested and charged with extortion, traveling to meet a minor for sex, promoting sexual performance by a minor and possessing obscene material harmful to a minor.
Investigators say he met the boy at a camp, and later posed online as a 16-year-old girl nicknamed Kiki. Using Snapchat and text messaging, he convinced the victim to send naked photos, then threatened to send the photos to his mom unless he kept sending more and more explicit images, according to an arrest report.
“As many as I want, as frequent as I want,” Garcia texted the boy, according to the arrest report. “And if you dont text meim gonna send.”
The victim said “he would do anything to make the defendant stop making him feel bad,” according to an arrest report by Miami-Dade Detective Jessenia Muñoz.
The response: the victim had to have a threesome with Garcia and the nonexistent girl “Kiki,” according to police.
Garcia did not know that the victim had reported the extortion attempt to police, who took over his communications and set up a date to supposedly have sex. He showed up Monday morning at a West Kendall McDonald’s thinking he was going to meet the boy, but instead was cuffed and charged, police said. According to the arrest report, Garcia confessed to the scheme.
Garcia remained jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Tuesday.
