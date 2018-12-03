A student ‘upset’ by early morning test threatened to kill his professor, cops say

Rafael Decomas isn’t a morning person.
The Florida Atlantic University student was arrested Wednesday after campus police say he threatened to kill his teacher on Twitter for scheduling an exam too early.
According to an arrest report obtained by The Miami Herald, a Tweet from the @Ashelaniqua, Cutie Claus handle posted about 1 a.m. Tuesday, sounded ominous. It read: “Bey I gern f---ing kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder.”
After a brief online investigation, authorities were able track down the account to the 20-year-old Riviera Beach resident, who later admitted he was “upset” that his data structure professor (Carl Weiss) had scheduled a final for 7 a.m. at the Boca Raton university.
Decomas’ commute means he would have had to set his alarm for 5 a.m.
“Decomas stated he did not intend to harm anyone and tweeted the post out of frustration,” the report said. “Decomas advised that he deleted the post soon after publishing it.”
Palm Beach County jail records show Decomas was released on a $5,000 bond.
Court records show he was charged with sending a written threat to kill or kill or do bodily injury.
