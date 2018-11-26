Someone killed a pregnant woman and wounded her teen daughter. Police aren’t saying why

A pregnant woman was killed and her 13-year-old daughter was injured when someone opened fire on their car in Opa-locka on Monday night, police said.
The dead woman, identified as 32-year-old Quantia Curry Golden and who was three months pregnant, had just left a medical clinic with her daughter when she was gunned down before 7 p.m. outside a home at 2556 Superior St.
Gladiest Barnes told Herald news partner CBS4 that her teenage granddaughter, after being wounded with by a bullet, called her on the way to the the hospital to tell her they’d been shot. Barnes said she raced to the scene, running stop signs and red lights.
Golden was the second child Barnes has lost to gunfire. Just over seven years ago, according to a post in Barnes’ Facebook page, her son was shot and killed.
“God, what am I supposed to do now,” she posted on Facebook. “You now have two of my babies. I am lost for words right now. I’m in a state of shock.”
By Tuesday morning, police had not apprehended the shooter or shooters, who they said pulled up in a vehicle before getting out and opening fire.
According to a law enforcement source, two men walked up to the car parked outside the Superior Street home and began peppering the vehicle with gunfire. Golden and her daughter were inside the car.
A law enforcement source said police were looking into the possibility that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Investigators, who cordoned off the crime scene, continued searching for clues and interviewing witnesses late into the night.
Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said police were trying to uncover a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
