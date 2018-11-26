This attack on a Florida mom even terrified the cops. Now, it’s on new ‘Body Cam’ show

Florida crime will be in the spotlight in Investigation Discovery’s new show “Body Cam,” premiering 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The second episode, airing at 10 p.m. Dec. 4, features a disturbing situation out of Deltona that occurred in 2016.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage in April showing how deputies responded to a domestic dispute call. A mother was shot inside the home by the husband, who had barricaded himself inside with their three kids with a high-powered rifle.
Three deputies are interviewed for the show and help to explain the seriousness of the situation.
“I was completely terrified,” admitted Deputy Justin Ferrari, who dragged the injured mother, Victoria Rosado, to safety from her front yard amid a hail of bullets. She had crawled out the window to escape her husband, Emmanuel Rosado, who cops say shot her in the upper thigh.
Ferrari was also able to rescue the couple’s three children, 23 months to 7 years old, from the back of the house.
“He shot at our mommy,” screams one child who runs toward Ferrari, as seen on his bodycam.
The crime still haunts the officer three years later.
“I could see the pure terror on their face,” says Ferrari in the episode. “That’s something that has been with me every day.”
Rosado was convicted of attempted second degree murder and sentenced to life.
Comments