His first police mugshot showed off his really big neck. This time, he’s not smiling

What are the odds of lightning striking twice?
For this Florida man, pretty good.
Earlier this month, a Pensacola man with a disproportionately large neck gained national attention with his smiling mugshot from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s “Wheel of Fugitives” Facebook page.
After authorities posted a picture of Charles Dion McDowell, who was wanted over drug possession and fleeing from cops, the comments section began to flood. Soon came the dozens of memes, “neck of the woods” puns and more than 265,000 social media shares.
McDowell was eventually arrested on $57,000 bond. Charges included fleeing/eluding police, possession of meth and cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver and possession of drug equipment.
When the Pensacola man was released from jail two days later, McDowell posted an expletive-filled video acknowledging the attention he had received.
This is not the end of the story. Early Wednesday, the 31-year-old was arrested yet again, this time in Lee County, Alabama.
When cops tried to pull him over for driving with a suspended license, they say he sped up, reports local newspaper The Opelika-Auburn News.
After spike strips were deployed, McDowell’s car came to a stop. He was charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and other traffic charges. In his latest mugshot, he is clearly not smiling.
The suspect was released on a $5,400 bond.
