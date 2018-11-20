Jackie G.
Man admits having sex with miniature horse, cops say. But he played it safe

By David J. Neal

November 20, 2018 08:51 AM

A Marion County man was arrested Monday afternoon after he admitted to having sex with a miniature horse — repeatedly, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to ponying up to having sex four times in a week with the horse named Jackie G, 21-year-old Citra resident Nicholas Sardo told a detective that “he used a condom each time because he didn’t want to get a disease from the horse.”

Sardo is charged with four counts of sexual conduct with an animal. His bond is $4,000.

The sheriff’s office says a family member owns the horse. The sheriff’s office said Sardo told the detective that “he knew he was wrong for what he did and that he was a sick man.”

Under a Facebook post titled “Justice for Jackie G,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office described how Sardo got caught riding the horse.

On Oct.16, a woman told the Marion County Sheriff’s Office she had seen Sardo having sex with Jackie G in a pasture. Another woman told the detective the same thing and that she’d talked to Sardo about it. She said he took responsibility.

Jackie G remains under the care of his owners.

“Stipulations of Sardo’s future contact with the horse could be determined by a judge in the near future,” the sheriff’s office said.

