Florida woman punishes teen by forcing her to walk naked in the street, cops say

Rosalie Contreras was angry at a 13-year-old girl so, deputies say, she forced the teenager to walk naked down a street Thursday afternoon.
When another car approached the street, Contreras would order the girl back into her car, where police say she slapped her in the face, punched her in the back and twisted her breasts, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
After the girl showed officers her bruises and red marks, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 34-year-old Contreras on Friday and charged the Dade City woman with a felony count of child abuse. She was held on $20,000 bail and released on Saturday, according to her booking record.
Deputies said Contreras told them she hit the girl to “discipline her,” WLTZ 19 reports. Deputies did not release information on the relationship between the teen and the woman.
