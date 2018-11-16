Cops cracked the disguise and the fake ID. But the $4,000 puppy is still missing.

Cops nabbed a robbery suspect — but not the thing he allegedly stole.
A very precious thing.
Largo Police detectives announced on social media Thursday that they’d located Bryant Farfan, who had been wanted for allegedly disguising himself as a woman and using a stolen credit card and fake Florida driver’s license to buy a French Bulldog puppy. Farfan is currently in custody, but the dog, worth about $4,000, has not been located.
Cops say surveillance footage released to the media showed Farfan going into the puppy’s holding area, walking in and picking up the puppy while in the pet store last month.
The pet store manager is pleading with the public to help find the 5-month-old animal and is offering a reward for its safe return.
“The only thing we are hoping for is the safe return of our puppy. We’re offering a $1,000 reward in hopes that someone will do the right thing and return her to us,” Allie Julian told ABC Action News.
Farfan’s not giving up the goods, so cops are asking for the public’s help.
“If you have purchased a French Bulldog from Farfan recently, contact detectives and the staff at All About Puppies to determine whether or not your animal was stolen from this business,” read a news release.
Ask for either Det. Steve Allred or Det. Lance Moore at 727-587-6730.
