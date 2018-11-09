She was fighting with her boyfriend, Florida cops say. Then she grabbed a ‘large knife’

On Monday night, at around 10: 30 p.m. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a man saying he’d just been stabbed in Palm Coast.
The victim, identified as Justin Campbell, stated that he had been engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend, who ran to the kitchen and grabbed a “large knife,” authorities said.
The 43-year-old stated that the woman, Monique Garcia, then stabbed him several times while he was attempting to leave the house. Campbell was eventually able to escape, call law enforcement and make contact with deputies down the road.
Fire Rescue also arrived on the scene and transported Campbell to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The 35-year-old was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler for minor injuries and released. She is currently an inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, being held without bond.
Garcia has a history of violence in Flagler County, including previous aggravated assault and domestic violence arrests. And the couple has been down this unfortunate road before.
“This couple has a history of domestic violence that progressed to another level last night,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “This shows the danger of staying in a violent relationship — slowly the strength of these fights increases until someone gets seriously injured or killed. Luckily, this time, no lives were lost. Violence is not the answer.”
