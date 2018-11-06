High school security guard dealt cocaine during class hours, cops say

A security guard at Felix Varela High in West Kendall dealt cocaine and marijuana while in his employee uniform and during school hours, authorities say.

Jamie Green, 43, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Tuesday charged with multiple counts of cocaine and marijuana dealing. Investigators believe he was doing drug deals at a gas station near the school during classes. He is not accused of dealing directly to students, although investigators are still exploring the possibility.

Miami-Dade detectives raided his South Miami-Dade home and found nearly 30 grams of cocaine, 790 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 cash.

The monthlong undercover investigation was conducted by detectives from Miami-Dade’s narcotics bureau and the Hammocks district station, along with the State Attorney’s Office. Green is a Miami-Dade schools employee.

Cocaine, marijuana and cash seized at the home of Jamie Green, a security guard at Felix Varela High in West Kendall. He is accused of drug dealing during school hours. - Miami Herald

A confidential informant working with police detectives made a series of undercover buys from Green in October, all as undercover detectives watched from afar, according to a search warrant. On Monday, detectives following Green in his car saw him make a suspected cocaine sale to a man named Alberto Ferro.

When detectives walked up to arrest Green, he tried to reverse his car and escape, then swallow drugs, according to the search warrant. His customer told police that he knew “that Mr. Green works as a security guard at Felix Varela Senior High school” and had been buying drugs from him during breaks from school for several years, the warrant said.