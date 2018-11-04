Man confesses to killing his wife and mother-in-law — then police entered his home

A Miami Gardens man has confessed to the murder of his wife and mother-in-law, police said.
Jose Luis Echevarria, 56, strolled into a Hialeah police station at around 6:30 p.m. Friday and told investigators he killed the two women, who have yet to be identified.
When police arrived at his home at 3330 NW 175th St., they found Echevarria’s wife and her mother dead with “serious injuries.”
What exactly happened is still a mystery. The arrest report for the case was not immediately available, Miami Gardens police said. However, remarks on his jail records note “domestic violence.”
“According to family relatives, the subject and his deceased wife were going through a separation,” Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin told the Miami Herald. “No other individuals were on scene at the time of the incident.”
Echevarria was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a weapon and is being held on no bond.
