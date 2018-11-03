Florida yoga shooter was a misogynist who wanted ‘crucifixion’ for ‘American whores’

In a series of videos posted to his YouTube channel four years ago, the man police say killed two women at a Tallahassee yoga studio before turning the gun on himself expressed deep-seated misogyny that he said was caused by repeated rejections from women he tried to engage with romantically.

Scott Beierle, 40, shot six people and pistol-whipped another after walking into the yoga studio on the second floor of a shopping plaza. He killed a Florida State University student and a faculty member before shooting himself, police said.

Police told reporters Saturday that they were investigating what prompted the shooting, but the videos he posted to the internet in 2014 paint the picture of an apparent “incel,” or someone who had been involuntarily celibate, with a seething rage against women.

Beierle posted 15 videos in a span of three days in August 2014. Some have since been deleted.

In one video, “The American Whore Pt. 2,” he discusses potential forms of “appropriate” punishment for promiscuous women.

“I would vote for crucifixion myself,” he said. “The most heinous crime warrants the most heinous punishment.”

In another video, titled “The Rebirth of my Misogynism,” Beierle says that his hatred for women started in eighth grade, when he discovered the “collective treachery” of girls his age. He lists the names of several girls who he said sparked his misogyny. He said his feelings toward woman went dormant until he went off to college at FSU, when women already in relationships gave him their phone numbers and one woman called the police on him for visiting her at work.

“Again, this mentality [of] ‘let’s just run to the authorities when our feelings are hurt,’” he said. “I had committed no wrong. I was just trying to court this particular female.”

He also mentions one romantic interest from his college years who he said would repeatedly cancel planned dates.

“I could’ve ripped her head off,” he said. “The treachery that a female is capable of when her sensibilities are offended to me is astonishing. The lengths that they will go to — lying, exaggerating, outright lying.”

Beierle, who served in the military and was a graduate of FSU, had been arrested in 2012 and 2016 on charges of grabbing women’s buttocks at an apartment complex pool and at a campus dining hall. He was charged with trespassing in 2014 and told he was banned from campus after following an FSU volleyball coach into a gym.





His victims were 21-year-old Maura Binkley, a senior at FSU, and 61-year-old Dr. Nancy Vessem, a faculty member and the chief medical director for a health maintenance organization. Witnesses told police that Beierle posed as a customer to gain access to the yoga studio, which was in session when he started firing, according to the Associated Press. Police have not yet disclosed what kind of gun Beierle used.

“Malevolence can idle or it can manifest itself into something,” he said in one video. “I believe in karma. I believe in what comes around goes around. And those that engage in treachery will ultimately be the victims of it.”

Beierle, who posted videos under the pseudonym Scott Carnifex, also criticizes the societal “expectations” of male adolescents in America, who he said are programmed into believing that sexual conquests are intrinsically linked to manliness.

“I’d like to send a message now to the adolescent males ... that are in the position, the situation, the disposition of Elliot Rodgers, of not getting any, no love, no nothing,” he said in one video, referencing the 22-year-old mass murderer who also expressed frustration at being a virgin and being rejected by attractive women. “This endless wasteland that breeds this longing and this frustration. That was me, certainly as an adolescent.”





Following Rodgers’ California killing spree in 2014, he was idolized online by members of the so-called “incel” community. One of his supporters was Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old man accused of plowing his van into a crowd of people in Toronto, killing 10.

Elsewhere, he expressed his hatred for African-Americans, whom he called “ni*s” and “disgusting.”

In one such video, titled “Dreadlocks are the Black Man’s Mullet,” Beierle lists six reasons why he hates African-Americans and their “thuggery” while repeatedly using racial slurs. He said dreadlocks were only considered “vogue” among the “gutter of our society,” and he said the hairstyle made it “tough for me to sill remain an NFL fan,” referencing the National Football League.

He also rails against “mongrelization” and interracial dating, calling black women “ugly, disgusting.”

In other videos, Beierle also expresses a hatred for the police, the “expectations” for adolescent males in America and the “dangers of diversity.”

“I don’t think a female can ever understand the societal pressure that’s put on an adolescent male to unburden himself of this stigma that has society has put on him, this virginity burden and having a girlfriend,” he said. “I wish I had someone to talk to me at that age.”