HIV-positive man had sex with a 14-year-old and took nude photos of her, cops say

An HIV positive man had sex with a 14-year-old girl several times inside his Davie trailer and stored nude pictures of her on his cellphone, police said Thursday.
William Charles Bell, 55, now faces three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a minor under age 16 and one count each of authorizing a child under 18 years old to engage in sexual performance, computer pornography and resisting arrest.
He was being held Thursday in Broward’s North Broward Bureau on $350,100 bond. Police fear there could be more victims.
According to the arrest report, the teen’s mother reported allegations of a sexual relationship between her daughter and Bell to Broward’s Child Protective Investigations Section.
On Wednesday, detectives spoke to the girl who said she had intercourse with Bell — whom she called Uncle Billy though he’s not her uncle — several times between August and October, according to the report.
“The intercourse would happen when the victim stayed at the defendant’s home on the weekends,” a detective wrote in the report.
Detectives said during the investigation they learned that Bell was HIV positive.
During a recorded call, the teen asked Bell why he had sex with her, detectives said.
“The defendant replied, ‘You wanted it too. Don’t lie.’”
Bell blamed the girl, detectives said, “telling her that she wanted to have sex and they both did it together.”
When Bell arrived at the victim’s North Lauderdale home Wednesday in his truck, police were waiting with a warrant to arrest him.
“While attempting to take the defendant into custody, the defendant braced himself inside the vehicle and held onto his seat and steering wheel, not allowing detectives to remove him and place him into custody despite our commands,” a detective wrote. “Once the defendant was finally able to be removed from his vehicle and directed to the ground, he continued to tense his arms, pulling them away from our grasps and bracing underneath his body.”
After finally being taken into custody, Bell initially admitted to fondling the victim, the detective wrote. He also told detectives he had sex with her in his trailer and in his truck, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
