Drunk driver killed Bradenton man in crash, cops say

A 21-year-old Hardee County man was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash on State Road 64 near Myakka City killed a 30-year-old Bradenton man, according the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 11:10 p.m. Monday, Dustin Horne was heading west on State Road 64 East in a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, past the intersection with Verna Bethany Road, while Brandon Blalock was headed east in a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer and lost control of the car.
Blalock drove the Lancer into the westbound lanes, crashing the left front of the car into the left front of the pickup truck.
The force of the impact caused the pickup truck to spin out of control, ejecting Horne. The pickup truck flipped over, landing on top of Horne.
Horne was killed as a result.
Blalock was charged with driving under the influence manslaughter, driving under the influence causing property damage, possession of a controlled substance and failing to driving within a single lane.
He was booked into the Manatee County jail early Tuesday and is being held without bond.
