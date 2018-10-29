After first federal hearing, Cesar Sayoc’s attorney talks to the media
Attorney Daniel Aaronson talks to the media after attending a hearing for his client, Cesar Sayoc, at the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida in downtown Miami on Monday, October 29, 2018.
A suspicious package was found near the office of the former chairwoman of the DNC on Oct. 24, 2018. Police in Sunrise, FL, asked people to stay away from Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, where Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located.
Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.