Cop who punched his daughter for being ‘disrespectful’ in class won’t go to jail

A Miami-Dade cop caught on video punching his teenage daughter inside a Pinecrest schoool office has agreed to serve one year of probation and complete anger management and parenting classes. He will not serve jail time.
Officer Raymond Rosario accepted the plea deal on Thursday, seven months after he was arrested for felony child abuse against his 14-year-daughter inside the Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy. If he completes the classes and probation, prosecutors will dismiss the conviction.
The deal was made to spare the girl having to testify in a deposition and a possible trial, prosecutor Laura Adams wrote in a final memo on the case.
The attack happened on March 19, after Rosario was called to the school because a teacher reported the teen was “disrespectful.” The reason: The girl said “whoo hoo” when the bell rang to signal the end of class.
Video surveillance showed that Rosario entered the school office, punched her in the face, grabbed her by the hair and hit her on the legs with a belt. A “horrified” school employee reported the incident to supervisors, who in turn called the Florida Department of Children and Families. Prosecutors charged Rosario in early April.
The girl did not suffer any lasting injuries, but a child psychologist later determined that Rosario had been abusive toward his daughter in the past, according to the memo.
His defense lawyers insisted that Rosario was meting out legitimate punishment. “The defendant essentially blamed the victim for his own behavior, and did not demonstrate that he has any real insight into why his actions were inappropriate,” the memo said.
Miami-Dade police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement must now determine whether Rosario can remain a cop.
Comments