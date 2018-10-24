Bomb squad has suspicious package sent to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office

A suspected bomb that arrived at the office of Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday scrambled law enforcement, including the FBI, to the Sunrise location just hours after authorities investigated three pipe bombs sent to President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the offices of CNN in New York.

But her package differed in this regard: It only got there because the address it was originally sent to — the office of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder — was incorrect, and the package bore the congresswoman’s return address.

It was one of seven suspicious packages sent across the country to mostly Democratic standard bearers and a couple of news outlets that raised tensions throughout the nation.

A second package arrived in South Florida at the building that houses Wasserman Schultz district office in Aventura, the police department in the northeast Miami-Dade city said Wednesday afternoon. The building has been cleared out.

Most of the packages appear to have listed as the return address Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise office. Wasserman Schultz’s return address was also reportedly used on explosive packages sent to CNN and Democratic mega donor George Soros, who received a pipe bomb in the mail at his New York home on Monday.





The congresswoman’s offices were evacuated just before 10:30 a.m.. Wednesday, and explosives technicians with the Broward Sheriff’s Office assisted officers with the Sunrise Police Department at the scene. FBI agents were also on the scene.

Sunrise Police Officer Chris Piper said the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service would take the lead in determining if the package contained an explosive device.

“They are taking certain protocols to make sure that the package is safe for delivery,” he said. “The FBI will be taking the package and assuming the role, taking it to the laboratory.”





The package sent to CNN, which also contained an envelope with white powder, was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. The TV station published a photo of the manila envelope that contained the hand-held device. It misspells both Brennan and Wasserman Schultz’s names, and Wasserman Schultz’s address.





A similar package, intended for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, was intercepted at a Congressional mail screening facility in Maryland, ABC News reported.

“What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said during a news conference. This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence.”

A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman and a frequent target of conservative ire, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This kind of targeted hate and violence has no place in our country and will not be tolerated,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo. “This isn’t about politics, this is about national security and our number one concern is the safety of Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz and first responders called to these scenes. Unfortunately, we have seen some candidates for office use highly divisive and toxic rhetoric during this cycle. Today’s greatly disturbing events are a reminder that everyone needs to tone it down in the last two weeks and focus on the issues. That’s the type of campaign Floridians deserve.”

So far each of the suspicious packages has been intercepted and none of the devices injured their recipients.

Addressing the threats on Wednesday during a White House gathering to address the opioid crisis that is ravaging the nation, President Donald Trump called for the nation to “come together” and “unify.”

Trump said he’s getting steady updates and that the “full weight of the government” is being deployed to find the perpetrator. He called the sending of the bombs, “egregious conduct.”

“The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority,” said Trump.

“We have to unify. We have to come together,” the president said. “Acts or threats of political violence of this kind have no place in the United States of America.”

Wasserman Schultz didn’t attend a fundraiser for congressional candidate Donna Shalala in Coral Gables with Clinton as planned Wednesday. Other congressional offices in South Florida were on alert but as of Wednesday afternoon, none had received suspicious packages.





Police blocked off streets leading to U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office Wednesday after a suspicious package was found. Jimena Tavel jtavel@miamiherald.com

During her remarks, Clinton thanked the fast action of the Secret Service, who intercepted the explosive sent to her home in New York.

“Many of you and others across our country have asked about me and my family and I’m very grateful for that,” she said. “We are fine thanks to the men and women of the secret service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home.”

She continued: “Every day we’re grateful for their service and commitment and obviously never more than today. But it is a troubling time isn’t it? It’s a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together.”

Herald staff writers David Smiley and Jimena Tavel, and McClatchy Washington Bureau reporter Alex Daugherty contributed to this story.