3 Florida cops busted on federal narcotics charges in corruption case

Three Miami police officers were arrested Tuesday in a narcotics-related public corruption case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida.
The U.S. Attorney provided few initial details but said the arrest and charges were the result of a collaboration between its office, the FBI and city of Miami police. The officers, whose names weren’t immediately released, are facing federal charges.
Federal agents and Miami police plan an afternoon press conference in downtown Miami to elaborate on the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available
