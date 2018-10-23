Florida caregiver arrested after video shows her kicking a 93-year-old woman who fell

When a 93-year-old fell out of her bed early Monday morning, her caregiver yanked her up into the sitting position, kicked her so hard she bled and then threw her back into bed, video released by Miami police shows.
The kick to the elderly woman’s leg resulted in a deep gash and bruising, police said.
The 64-year-old caregiver, identified as Martha DiazSanchez, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a victim older than 65, tampering with evidence and elderly abuse. She was being held Monday night at Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $35,000 bond.
“At the end of the day we all have parents and grandparents who don’t deserve that kind of treatment,” said Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami police. “We are happy to report that [DiazSanchez] is facing serious charges and she is behind bars for her actions.”
An online search of Florida Department of Health licenses shows no professional license for DiazSanchez as a certified nursing assistant.
According to police, a call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday reporting a battery. When police arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Southwest 29th Avenue, the victim’s daughter said her mother had been abused.
She told police that she hired DiazSanchez two weeks ago to live in the home and care for her mother.
After DiazSanchez called her to report her mother had fallen, she called her son to review the surveillance footage. Police said the daughter had cameras in her mother’s bedroom.
The video shows the frail woman struggling to get out of her bed. She then slips and falls onto the tile floor. The caregiver can be seen walking over to the woman and pulling her arm until the woman is in a sitting position. Then the caregiver, who is wearing flip-flops, walks away for nearly a minute as the woman tries to use the dresser to help her stand to no avail. The caregiver comes back again and then leaves again, before she takes her foot and kicks her right below the knee. Blood can be seen dripping onto the tile floor.
The caregiver then tries to get the woman to use her left arm to push up on the bed. The caregiver can then be seen in the video wrapping her arms around the woman and throwing her onto the bed. She then uses a mop to clean up the blood, the video shows.
Delva said having the video “definitely aided in the investigation.”
“This video is not only disturbing, it’s just heartless,” Delva said. “She had no reason to abuse that lady.”
