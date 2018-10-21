Six people shot in Jacksonville near Jaguars football stadium

Six adults were shot Sunday afternoon near the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game and three are in critical condition, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday’s shootings occurred about a half mile from TIAA Bank Field, at A Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street, around 12:35 p.m., about a half hour before kickoff. The victims, five men and one woman, range in age from their 20s to 70s. They were on the sidewalk near a laundromat when the shots came from the passenger side of a car, which JSO believes to be a gray or silver Nissan Maxima or Altima.





“This might be gang related,” JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Ron Lendvay said.

Authorities are still looking for the suspects, and Gov. Rick Scott was briefed on the incident. The governor said Florida would offer state resources if needed.

Just spoke with @JSOPIO Sheriff Mike Williams about the shooting in Jacksonville. I offered any state resources they may need. Our law enforcement officers are working hard to keep people safe. Please continue to listen to their announcements and updates — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 21, 2018

A Phillip Randolph Boulevard, called APR by Jacksonville locals, isn’t heavily traveled, but is a popular parking spot for fans attending Jaguars games. Those fans will be escorted to their cars after the game.

Jacksonville has seen a number of high-profile shootings in recent months. In August, three people including the gunman were killed and 11 people were injured in a shooting at a Madden 19 video football game tournament at The Landing in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information can call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.