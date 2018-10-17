Is it fake? Video of Florida woman shooting man at flea market brings real legal trouble

A viral video of a woman with bright green hair shooting into a man’s car at a Miami flea market, taking a child from the backseat and speeding off has brought real police scrutiny to a clip the green-haired woman calls fake.
The one-minute clip — posted on Twitter with the caption “Damn She Shot Her Babydaddy At The Flea Market For Cheating” — has more than 1.2 million views and tens of thousands of retweets. The Miami New Times first reported that Miami-Dade Police are investigating the veracity of the video, which hundreds of commenters have decried as fake.
“It’s under investigation,” MDPD spokesman Chris Thomas told the Miami Herald. “We’re try to find out if it’s legitimate or not. We don’t know.”
After receiving questions from a Miami Herald reporter, the subject of the video, a Miami nail artist and model who goes by the Instagram handle @jordans_n_diamonds, posted on Instagram that the video is fake.
“It’s called motherf---ing acting. Thank you, I know I’m good at it,” she said in the video posted Friday afternoon.
She also asked everyone to tag the man in the video, whose Instagram handle is @krazysofly, to post a video showing he’s alive because “the feds and s--- got involved and they tryin to snatch my son. And I got 24 hours to let these people know he alive.”
The woman in the video now has her hair dyed red. The last time she posted a picture of her hair the color it was in the viral video was Tuesday. The man lists himself as “Mr. Viral” and an actor in his Instagram bio.
Thomas, the police spokesman, said the department has still not determined whether the video is real, even after the woman’s Instagram post. “She’s free to say what she wants,” he said.
The viral clip starts with the green-haired woman angrily telling the woman filming that she’s headed to confront the father of her child, who was seen in a car with another woman. “And you got my son? I’m gonna kill this n-----, bruh,” the woman repeats while clutching a black handgun.
“He right there,” the camerawoman says as the speeding car screeches into the parking lot of Flea Market USA, on 3015 NW 29th St. “Come on.”
The gun-toting woman immediately starts yelling at a man in the driver’s seat of the car, as a terrified looking woman in yellow leaps out of the car and backs away. “Chill out, chill out, chill out,” the man pleads, hands extended out of the driver’s side window. “It ain’t what it looks like.”
In response, the green-haired woman fires into the car. The man can be seen slumping over, before the camera swings to show the gun-wielding woman grabbing a young boy out of the backseat by the hand and leading him to her car.
She, her son and the camerawoman speed off, revealing the Flea Market USA sign.
“Don’t put that s--- on Instagram, girl,” she tells the woman who filmed the encounter.
Comments