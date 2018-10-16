Girl whose parents were murdered in Wisconsin may be in Florida, police say

Police received a call Tuesday morning from someone who claimed to have seen a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were found murdered in their Wisconsin home.
The caller told police a young girl fitting the description of five-foot, 100-pound Jayme Closs was seen between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday at a Sunflex gas station on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street. The caller said she was accompanied by two well-dressed men with beards who weighed between 200 and 250 pounds.
As of mid-morning Tuesday, Miami police had not corroborated any of the information. The caller said the men were driving a black Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin license tag.
An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme after Barron County sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call Monday saying something was wrong at the family’s home. If it was Jayme who was spotted, it’s unclear how she got to Miami so quickly, or if she was here at the time of her parents’ murder.
Police said they believe Jayme was in the home at the time of the murders.
During the call to police, CNN reported that someone could be heard in the background yelling for help. The caller contacted police directly and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the network police don’t know who made the call.
“At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound, that’s our goal,” Fitzgerald told CNN affiliate WQOW.
Barron is a city northeast of Minneapolis with a population of just over 3,000.
Jayme has green eyes and strawberry blond hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 855-744-3879.
