Missing Amber Alert girl might have been seen in Florida, cops say

A girl resembling a missing 13-year-old from Wisconsin was believed to be seen at a Miami gas station with two men, police say.
Miami officers say a girl fitting the description of five-foot, 100-pound Jayme Closs was seen between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday at the Sunflex gas station, on the corner of Northwest 27th Avneue and 11th Street.
The witness said the girl was in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed bearded men, each five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine and 200 to 250 pounds.
The Explorer’s license plate, I60WER, might have been out of Wisconsin.
An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme after Barron County sheriff’s deputies answering a 911 call in Monday’s first hour found her parents shot to death and Jayme missing.
Anyone with information on her wherabouts should call 1-855-744-3879.
