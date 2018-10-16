Cops bust man impersonating federal agent in Palm Beach county






He posed as a federal agent in Best Buy. He’s now a federal inmate in prison

By David J. Neal



October 16, 2018 05:49 AM

A Boynton Beach limousine driver will do four months in federal prison after saying he had a gun, was a federal agent and flashed a badge.

But the problem for 62-year-old John O’Grady is that the gun was a Daisy BB gun, the badge just a realistic replica, and he was telling the lies to Boynton Beach police officers. As body-cam footage showed, O’Grady’s lies crumbled when facing basic questioning.

Cops were talking to him at a Best Buy after the manager recognized O’Grady as the shoplifter of an iPhone 10 on a previous day.

The manager called police on the man in the business suit. The suit also had a “USMS” lapel pin. He said he didn’t have his federal marshal ID because this was just a quick run to Best Buy. O’Grady couldn’t give them a supervisor’s number.

As they started to handcuff him, he was told it was because he had a firearm and no ID.

O’Grady: “It’s not a real weapon.”

Boynton Beach police officer: “You’re carrying a fake weapon? And you’re a federal marshal?”

O’Grady: “No.”

O’Grady’s arrest record includes probation after a burglary and petit theft incident in 2012.

While on federal pretrial release with an ankle monitor in August, O’Grady was busted on a grand theft charge. An arrest report says he got caught at a Macy’s boosting a Ralph Lauren dress shirt and suit jacket with pants.

The report says O’Grady “insisted he ‘intended to pay for them.’ ” But he also admitted he was paying restitution after getting caught shoplifting at Nieman Marcus, and told cops he “is currently in therapy and has mental health issues.”

