Bowling alley employee hit in head with bowling ball in attack

An employee at Apollo Lanes in Roseville, Mich. was punched, kicked and hit on the head with a stool and a bowling ball after asking an unruly group to leave.
Clubbers rip off man of 200k in jewelry

A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.

