Naked man tased at amusement park

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.
In a call to 911 Tuesday, a man said he thought is ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Collins, was “acting really crazy” and thought she may be intoxicated when she came to his house in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called a "jealous rage."
The New York City Police Department posted video asking for help identifying a man who they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked down a subway staircase August 31, 2018 inside of the Grand Central/42 Street subway station.
Video footage shows three people going behind the counter at a Shell convenience station on State Road 70 in Manatee County and filling trash bags with cigarettes. Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
