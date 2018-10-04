A machete victim killed her attacker. It was likely self defense, cops say.

A man found dead floating in the mangroves off Marathon last Friday morning died from stab wounds he received the night before while he brutally attacked a woman with a machete, police say.
The woman, Crystal Marie Young, 45, will likely not be charged in the death of Gustavo Torna Aguado, 58, because Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say it appears to be a case of self defense.
Young told police Torna Aguado attacked her on board her sailboat moored in Boot Key Harbor Thursday night, Sept. 27.
Although she was severely wounded by the machete’s blade, with deep cuts to her head, arms, hands and other parts of her body, she was able to grab a knife and stab Torna Aguado “in self defense,” sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Thursday.
“The wounds suffered by Young and those suffered by Torna Aguado were consistent with Young’s version of events,” Linhardt said. “In other words: Young’s wounds are consistent with those suffered during an attack. Torna Aguado’s wounds are consistent with those inflicted by someone trying to defend themselves.”
Linhardt said the State Attorney’s Office has to review the facts of the case and will ultimately decide whether to press charges.
A neighbor found Young badly bleeding on her boat and called 911. She was flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She was released from the hospital Wednesday, Linhardt said.
Following the attack, deputies, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, members of the U.S. Coast Guard and agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection searched boat to boat in Boot Key Harbor for her attacker. They found Torna Aguado’s dinghy in the mangroves that night, but did not find him until around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28.
Boot Key Harbor is on the Atlantic Ocean side of the city of Marathon in the Middle Keys. It is a popular spot for those living on their boats, known locally as “liveaboards.” Torna Aguado was also a liveaboard in Boot Key Harbor, but did not live with Young, Linhardt said.
The two knew each other and may have dated, Linhardt said.
“There are no other suspects in this case,” he said.
