9-year-old boy brought loaded gun to school and threatened classmates, cops say

A 9-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say he brought a loaded handgun to his Lauderhill elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
The reason, according to police: The student made comments about being bullied.
“The investigation revealed that a 9-year-old student from Lauderhill Paul Turner brought a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun to school and aimed it at three classmates stating ‘You see this, this is a real gun’ and made other threatening comments regarding being bullied by the victims,” police said in a news release.
According to police, a call came in just before 10:30 a.m. reporting that a child had a gun at Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School, 1500 NW 49th Ave.
The school’s resource officer had located the boy and taken the gun, police said.
The child was taken to the Broward County Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and three counts of aggravated assault.
“The juvenile’s parents were visibly upset and denied the juvenile having a history of mental illness,” police said the release.
It was not immediately clear how the child got the gun.
A letter from Principal Richard Garrick explaining the incident was distributed Tuesday, according to Broward County Schools.
“This is Principal Garrick calling to make you aware of an incident at our school today. One of our students reported that another student was in possession of a gun on campus,” he said. “School staff and our School Resource Officer immediately investigated and safely resolved the situation. ... I commend the student who came forward with the information today. By speaking out, we were able to respond swiftly, enact all proper protocols, and ensure students and staff remained safe.”
Comments