Footage shows 13-year-olds accused of carjacking

In a call to 911 Tuesday, a man said he thought is ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Collins, was “acting really crazy” and thought she may be intoxicated when she came to his house in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called a "jealous rage."
The New York City Police Department posted video asking for help identifying a man who they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked down a subway staircase August 31, 2018 inside of the Grand Central/42 Street subway station.
Video footage shows three people going behind the counter at a Shell convenience station on State Road 70 in Manatee County and filling trash bags with cigarettes. Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.