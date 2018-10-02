Dad’s dead. His 17-year-old daughter cleaned up after her boyfriend shot him, cops say

Evelio Gainza and his 17-year-old daughter Eveline Gainza shared blood, a name and a disagreement about her boyfriend, 18-year-old Demar Turruellas.

Evelio didn’t like him, Miami-Dade police say.

That’s according to the arrest form for Eveline, charged with being an accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say they believe she helped clean up her father’s house after Turruellas shot him in the back on Sept. 24.

Turruellas, of Lee County, faces a pile of charges topped with second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade police say each confessed to a role in the murder once in custody. Eveline was arrested in front of her mother and grandfather at her mother’s home. Turruellas was already in custody on an earlier arrest.

Miami-Dade officers doing a welfare check on Evelio Gainza found his body Thursday morning on the second floor of his house in the 16100 block of Southwest 141st Street. They also issued an alert for Gainza’s white Mercedes.

Gainza hadn’t been seen since Monday, Sept. 24. Investigators say they later learned Gainza picked up his daughter at her mother’s house Monday and took her back to his place to pick up a few things. While he was upstairs, her arrest report says, Eveline grabbed the keys to the Mercedes and drove back to her mother’s to pick up Turruellas. They returned to Gainza’s house.

“The defendant’s boyfriend went upstairs and, while unprovoked, he discharged a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun multiple times, at the victim, striking him in the back,” according to the arrest report.

The pair, the report says, dragged Gainza’s body to an under-construction master bathroom and draped towels and blankets over him. Then they got to work picking up casings and cleaning the scene with bleach and paper towels. Eveline told somebody she had taken her father to the airport for a trip to Cuba.





According to the report, they left the handgun with a friend in Homestead and later took it back.

By noon the day Gainza was found, the Mercedes was found at Southwest 288th Street and 152nd Avenue with Turruellas driving and Eveline riding alongside. The officer who made the stop said he could see a gun in Turruellas’ left hand before he dropped it behind his seat.

The gun was painted over with the serial number obscured. Turruellas was arrested, accused of carrying a concealed weapon and removing the serial number on a firearm.