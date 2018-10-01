She wanted to have sex. He didn’t. So she took a knife to his face, cops say

The combination of lust, liquor and a large kitchen utensil landed a Vero Beach woman in jail on charges of felony battery with a deadly weapon, cops say.
An arrest report says when a Vero Beach cop showed up at the apartment that 27-year-old Katherine Nieves Tavarez shares with live-in boyfriend Amaury Vazquez Correro, Nieves Tavarez “answered the door with blood on her clothing and blood on her hands.”
Then the officer saw Vazquez Carrero “fall to the floor with blood covering his face.” When asked what happened, he replied, “she hit me with a knife” and “I can’t see.”
He told officers Nieves Tavarez had been drinking before she approached him early Thursday as he sat on the couch with a request for sex. His repeated refusals, he said, brought the wrath of her yelling. He said he went out to the patio.
Vazquez Carrero “stated that Ms. Nieves Tavarez followed him outside with a large, silver, kitchen knife and was screaming at him,” the report reads. “She proceeded to hit him in the face multiple times with the silver kitchen knife. (Vazquez Carrero) advised that it happened so quickly, he didn’t remember how many times Ms. Nieves Tavarez hit him.”
The officer noted Vazquez Carrero had numerous facial cuts and “redness around his neck and chest area and his shirt was ripped.”
Nieves Tavarez said her boyfriend “came home from being out with a friend and had a scar on his face already. Ms. Nieves Tavarez advised that when she asked Mr. Vazquez about the cut on his face, he became angry and attacked her with the knife. Ms. Nieves Tavarez could not give any specific information about her account of the story.”
She remains in Indian River County Jail on $15,000 bond.
