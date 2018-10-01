Florida cabbie shot at cops and stole a patrol car. His insanity defense didn’t work

The Miami cabbie who went on a shooting spree, stole a police car and nearly killed two cops is going to prison for 40 years.
Frantzy Armand, 32, dropped his insanity defense and pleaded guilty Friday to a host of felonies, including attempted murder of law enforcement officers.
It was back in April 2015 that Armand got angry because another cabbie hit his car at the airport. Armand, trying to identify who hit his car, drove to Central Cab in Little Haiti armed with a rifle, extra ammo and a bag of zip ties — with an apparent plan to hold the office hostage until he found the culprit.
But a rookie Miami police officer, Rosny Obas, pulled him over there. Armand came out firing, peppering Obas’ police car with bullets. A good Samaritan in a van pulled in front of the officer, shielding him from the bullets.
The man pulled the officer into the van and drove off, saving the rookie cop. Armand hopped in Obas’ patrol car and drove off, shooting at another motorist along the way, before ending up in North Miami’s San Souci neighborhood. There, he got into a gun fight with North Miami Police Officer ✓Niel Johnson, who shot and wounded Armand.
The following year, President Barack Obama awarded Johnson the prestigious Medal of Valor for stopping the gunman. Armand planned to plead insanity, a defense that rarely works at trial, although doctors concluded he did suffer from mental illness.
The victims in the case agreed to the deal of 40 years in prison, which will be followed by probation.
