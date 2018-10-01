Orlando Police Chief John Mina briefs media after standoff in Orlando

In a call to 911 Tuesday, a man said he thought is ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Collins, was “acting really crazy” and thought she may be intoxicated when she came to his house in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called a "jealous rage."
The New York City Police Department posted video asking for help identifying a man who they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked down a subway staircase August 31, 2018 inside of the Grand Central/42 Street subway station.
Video footage shows three people going behind the counter at a Shell convenience station on State Road 70 in Manatee County and filling trash bags with cigarettes. Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.