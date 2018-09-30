Florida K-9 chasing carjacking suspect killed in the line of duty

Fang had a knack for keeping people safe.
“He has captured some of the most dangerous criminals in [Jacksonville,]” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday night.
And that’s exactly what the police K-9 was trying to do Sunday morning when he was shot and killed as he chased a person wanted for an armed carjacking, JSO said.
“We will miss you, FANG,” the department said in the tweet. “You are gone but will not be forgotten.”
Matt Herrera, Fang’s human partner, wasn’t injured in the shooting, the Florida Times-Union reported.
Fang was sent to find the unidentified man who had gone into the woods after abandoning his car about 18 miles from the carjacking site, the newspaper reported.
JSO said the man was later captured by another police K-9.
Killing a dog or horse working for a law enforcement agency or fire department is considered a third degree felony by Florida law. If convicted, a person can face up to five years in prison and $5,000 fine.
