Florida cop’s dashcam captures suspect throwing victim over a bridge

A Florida man was arrested after an officer from the Daytona Beach Police Department witnessed him throw another man over a bridge head first. Dashcam footage captured the act.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service