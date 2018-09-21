Video shows 3 people filling trash bags with cigarettes from convenience store
Video footage shows three people going behind the counter at a Shell convenience station on State Road 70 in Manatee County and filling trash bags with cigarettes. Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
The murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, drew outrage across New York City. The New York Times investigation retraces his last steps — and reveals how a recent wave of violence took his life just two blocks from home.
Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
