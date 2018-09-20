Man who posed as a housewife pleads guilty to making secret sex tapes with 150 men

A South Florida man who cross-dressed as a woman and taped himself having sex with at least 80 unsuspecting straight men to produce internet porn videos pleaded guilty Thursday in Miami federal court.

Bryan Deneumostier, 33, admitted engaging in sex with 150 men — with just over half unaware of his production of the secret videos and just under half aware of it.

Deneumostier, known by the screen name “susanleon33326,” pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal interception of oral communications before U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing on Nov. 29, though he is expected to receive less time. As part of his plea agreement, three related charges will be dropped by federal prosecutors.

Deneumostier has been held without bond after being charged this summer with luring the men to his Homestead home, making the sex tapes without their knowledge and then uploading them on a porn site that charged a fee.

Deneumostier was arrested in July on charges of making unlawful recordings of commercial sex acts for an adult website. An indictment, filed by prosecutors Cary Aronovitz and Mona Sedky, lists three victims related to his operation of “StraightBoyz.” The site promised gay men videos of real straight men being conned into accepting sex acts, all while blindfolded or wearing blacked-out goggles.

Investigators believe Deneumostier helped operate the subscription-based adult site, which featured about 620 video hookups, over the past four years. Although the website is no longer in operation, many of the videos can still be viewed on other porn sites.

“The site offered for streaming approximately 619 ‘hook up’ videos that depicted sexual activity between Deneumostier and other men,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The defendant had surreptitiously made audio and video recordings of the sexual encounters, without the victims’ knowledge or consent. He later sold the ‘hook up’ videos to a third party located overseas and caused them to be posted onto the website.”

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations found that at least 80 of the men depicted on the site were victims, never knowing their sexual encounters were being recorded and uploaded to the web.

Agents believe Deneumostier posed as a “real, heterosexual female” and posted ads on Craigslist seeking flings at her house near the Homestead Reserve Air Base.

“When the men ask for assurances that there are no cameras, he assured them that ‘she’s’ married to someone in the Army and she would never photograph or video them,’ ” according to a law enforcement document.

In reality, the document says, “Deneumostier is video- and audio-taping the entire sexual encounter.”

Deneumostier was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender D’Arsey Houlihan, who declined to comment after his client’s change of plea hearing.

Deneumostier has other legal troubles. Earlier this summer, Deneumostier was arrested and charged with having sex with an underage boy at the Floridian Hotel in Homestead, according to a police report.