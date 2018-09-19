Fake license plate: ‘No driver license or insurance required.’ The driver believed this

A Florida woman finds herself in jail after declaring herself outside Florida and United States law — especially when it comes to driving.
That’s what Vero Beach resident Crystal Ross was doing when, according to Indian River Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Bellefleur, her Nissan sedan passed him with a license plate that didn’t look kosher. Upon following the Nissan, Bellefleur saw the license plate declared “Private” and “No license plate or driver license required.”
There are 122 specialty license plates offered by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. This is not one of them.
Bellefleur hit the lights on his cruiser. He said the Nissan continued for another three blocks before turning left and stopping after another block.
Once another deputy came, Bellefleur wrote, “I made contact with the drier of the vehicle, who refused to provide identification. The driver, later identified as Crystal Ross, advised that she is a sovereign citizen and does not fall under Florida or United States laws. Ross provided several pieces of paper, but continually refused to provide identification for herself or the vehicle.”
A check of the vehicle identification number showed the car as unregistered. Bellefleur said he asked Ross to get out of the car. She rolled up the window.
“After several minutes of attempting to reason with Ross through the window of the vehicle, Ross continued to refuse all commands and refused to cooperate with lawful instructions,” Bellefleur wrote. Finally, Ross momentarily lowered the driver’s side window allowing for Lieutenant Morris and I to forcefully remove Ross from the vehicle.”
Ross did have a driver’s license on her with her name. Still, “Ross continued to advised that she is now sovereign and that she falls under no jurisdictions.”
No, Ross can’t drive in any jurisdiction -- her license was yanked in April 2014 for five years after three convictions of driving with a suspended license. Court records say she was convicted of doing that in 2011 (two counts), 2012 and 2013.
That’s why she got arrested on knowingly driving with a license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent conviction), which is a felony; and a pair of misdemeanors, resisting arrest without violence and failing to register a motor vehicle. She remains in Indian River County Jail on $7,000 bond.
