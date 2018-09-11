Thieves steal $1,000 worth of cigars from Florida store
Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
The murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, drew outrage across New York City. The New York Times investigation retraces his last steps — and reveals how a recent wave of violence took his life just two blocks from home.
Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
Miami Beach police arrested Diego Berrio and Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, a pair of priests from an Arlington Heights, IL, rectory, for lewd and lascivious behavior on South Beach’s Ocean Drive Monday afternoon.
Footage from a police helicopter shows a shootout between Texas State Troopers and a suspect in San Antonio on Feb. 18. The footage shows a trooper shot in the arm by Ernest Manuel Montelongo, who fled after being stopped for a traffic violation.
Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
