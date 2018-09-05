Mom beat up her son because he didn’t do his homework, cops say

Her then 12-year-old son didn’t do his homework.
His mother’s response, police say: She “berated and threatened the victim, grabbed him by the neck, threw him to the ground and repeatedly slapped, punched and kicked him.”
On Tuesday, Sharleen Hidalgo was arrested and charged with child abuse for the May incident inside their Miami home. Hidalgo, 33, was being held Wednesday in Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $4,000 bond.
Police said her husband turned over surveillance video from inside the home that showed the abuse of the now 13-year-old boy. The 14-year-old brother witnessed the attack, police say.
“The victim never reported the abuse, but the defendant’s husband discovered the video several weeks later and reported it to the Department of Children and Families investigators along with two additional videos depicting the defendant beating and cursing at the victim and his 5-year-old brother on separate occasions,” a detective wrote in an arrest report.
After being questioned by police Tuesday, Hidalgo “confessed to beating the victim,” police said.
According to the report, the husband also told police that Hidalgo “beat and scratched him and hit him in the face with a video game controller on July 21st, 2018. Her three sons told police the same story. Hidalgo later confessed to that incident as well, police say.
She was also charged with battery.
The children have temporarily been placed with other relatives.
Comments